Sean O’Malley wins UFC bantamweight title by stopping Aljamain Sterling in the second round

Sean O’Malley has won the UFC bantamweight title, stopping Aljamain Sterling in the second round in the main event at UFC 292 at the TD Garden
National & World News
1 hour ago
X

BOSTON (AP) — Sean O’Malley won the UFC bantamweight title on Saturday night, stopping Aljamain Sterling in the second round in the main event at UFC 292 at the TD Garden.

O’Malley (17-1), of Phoenix, dropped Sterling with an overhand right early in the second. With Sterling on the mat, O’Malley hammered the defending champion with left hands to the head until referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight 51 seconds into the round.

The 28-year-old O”Malley was fighting in a five-round bout for the first time. The 34-year-old Sterling dropped to 23-4. He entered the fight with 10 straight wins.

The first round was fairly uneventful. Sterling attempted a takedown with 30 seconds left, pinning O’Malley against the fence before the round ended.

Sterling, of Uniondale, New York, was making the fourth defense of his bantamweight title.

In the co-main event, Zhang Weili of China retained her strawweight title with a five-round unanimous decision against Amanda Lemos of Brazil. The scores were 50-43, 50-44 and 49-45.

Zhang (24-3) kept Lemos (13-3-1) on the mat for most of the fight.

In the fourth, Lemos had a little success while they were on their feet, landing a right hand that briefly put Zhang on the mat, but Zhang got up and brought Lemos to the mat with a takedown and landed several knees to the head.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Accountability sought after Coffee County elections breach and charges8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

THE GATHERING 2023
How Trump rivals courted Georgia conservatives over 2 days

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump is front-runner, but indictments worry Georgia Republicans
12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Christie slams Trump as ‘coward’ who will lose if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024
16h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Christie slams Trump as ‘coward’ who will lose if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024
16h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BEHIND THE SCENES
Fifteen hours at the Fulton courthouse
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Japan's Kishida visits Fukushima plant to highlight safety before start of treated water...
7m ago
US, Japan and Australia plan joint navy drills in disputed South China Sea, Philippine...
14m ago
Hilary weakens to Category 1 hurricane as Mexico and California brace for storm's impact
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Darnell Wilburn/ Kennesaw State

KSU student’s baseball app among best at Apple coding challenge
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
Politics: How to follow updates about Erick Erickson's event, the Gathering
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top