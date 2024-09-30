Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeals for release while he awaits sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean "Diddy" Combs is appealing a federal judge's decision to keep him in jail while he awaits trial on sex trafficking charges.

The hip-hop mogul's lawyers filed a notice of appeal Monday in the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after previously saying they would ask the appeals court to overturn Judge Andrew L. Carter's ruling and release him.

Combs, 54, has been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since pleaded not guilty Sept. 17 to charges that he used his "power and prestige" to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed "Freak Offs."