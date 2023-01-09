Seahawks keep postseason hopes alive, top Rams 19-16 in OT

Myers missed from 46 yards when he hit the upright on the final play of regulation, but given another shot in overtime, the Pro Bowler connected on his fourth field goal of the game and the Seahawks' postseason chances stayed alive for a few more hours.

Seattle (9-8) eliminated Detroit from playoff contention but still needed a Lions win or tie against Green Bay on Sunday night to reach the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the NFC. The Packers would grab that spot and eliminate the Seahawks with a win.