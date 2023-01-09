ajc logo
Seahawks keep postseason hopes alive, top Rams 19-16 in OT

By TIM BOOTH, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Jason Myers kicked a 32-yard field goal midway through overtime, and the Seattle Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive with a 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams

SEATTLE (AP) — Jason Myers kicked a 32-yard field goal midway through overtime, and the Seattle Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive with a 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Myers missed from 46 yards when he hit the upright on the final play of regulation, but given another shot in overtime, the Pro Bowler connected on his fourth field goal of the game and the Seahawks' postseason chances stayed alive for a few more hours.

Seattle (9-8) eliminated Detroit from playoff contention but still needed a Lions win or tie against Green Bay on Sunday night to reach the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the NFC. The Packers would grab that spot and eliminate the Seahawks with a win.

Geno Smith had a shaky performance, throwing two interceptions to Jalen Ramsey. But he threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett in the first half and made several key lays late to put Seattle in position to win.

Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 114 yards for Seattle.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

