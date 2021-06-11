Sea search continues after Spanish girl's body found in bag

Women’s rights organizations have called for protests later on Friday across Spain against the recent uptick of violence against women, often using children as means to inflict harm.

Gimeno and the girls went missing on April 27 in Tenerife, the largest island in the archipelago off West Africa.

Their mother, who is divorced from the girls' father, alleged he told her she would never see them again.

Investigators launched a wide search on land and sea but narrowed in on the waters off Tenerife after Gimeno's boat was found empty and drifting at sea.

Interpol also joined the search, publishing the photographs of the two girls and issuing so-called “yellow notices" aimed at locating missing persons.

The girls’ mother had posted several videos of her daughters online in an effort to help find them.