Sea lions are stranding themselves on California's coast with signs of poisoning by harmful algae

This photo provided by the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI) shows a sick Sea Lion on San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura, Calif. on Monday, July 29, 2024. (Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute via AP)

This photo provided by the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI) shows a sick Sea Lion on San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura, Calif. on Monday, July 29, 2024. (Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute via AP)
18 minutes ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sea lions are stranding themselves on a long stretch of the California coast and showing signs that they may have been poisoned by a bloom of harmful algae, experts said Thursday.

The Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute said that since July 26, it has been inundated by daily reports of sick sea lions along 155 miles (249 kilometers) of shoreline in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, northwest of Los Angeles.

The marine mammals are suffering from domoic acid, a neurotoxin that affects the brain and heart, the institute said in a statement. The poisoning event is largely affecting adult female California sea lions, it said.

The nonprofit said it had rescued 23 animals so far. Coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base released photos of sea lions being rescued from one of its beaches on July 29.

The California coast commonly sees outbreaks of domoic acid poisoning, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's NOAA Fisheries.

An outbreak last year was particularly severe, with hundreds sea lions and dozens of dolphins dying in the first weeks of June.

The poison is produced by microscopic algae that are consumed by shellfish and small fish that are then eaten by sea lions, dolphins and birds. Symptoms in affected sea lions may include disorientation, head weaving, foaming at the mouth and seizures.

People can also get sickened.

This photo provided by the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI) shows rescue workers help help carry a sick Sea Lion from Hendry's beach in Santa Barbara that was stranded on a long stretch of California coast with signs of poisoning on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute via AP)

Credit: AP

This undated photo provided by the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI) shows sick Sea Lions on Rincon beach off the California coast on Thursday,, July 27, 2024. (Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute via AP)

This photo provided by the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI) shows beachgoers help in rescuing sick Sea Lions stranded on a long stretch of Santa Claus Beach in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute via AP)

This photo provided by Vandenberg Space Force Base shows Vandenberg members, working alongside Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute personnel, carry a rescued sea lion found exhibiting signs of domoic acid poisoning on Surf Beach at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Monday, July 29, 2024. (Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma/U.S. Space Force via AP)

This photo provided by Vandenberg Space Force Base shows Vandenberg members, working alongside Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute personnel, carry a rescued sea lion found exhibiting signs of domoic acid poisoning on Surf Beach at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Monday, July 29, 2024. (Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma/U.S. Space Force via AP)

This photo provided by Vandenberg Space Force Base shows Channel Island Marine & Rescue Institute volunteers working alongside Vandenberg personnel collect a urine sample from a beached sea lion to perform rapid testing and confirm for domoic acid ingestion on Surf Beach at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on Monday, July 29, 2024. (Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma/U.S. Space Force via AP)

This photo provided by Vandenberg Space Force Base shows Vandenberg members, working alongside Channel Island Marine & Wildlife Institute rescue personnel, rescue a beached sea lion exhibiting signs of domoic acid poisoning on Surf Beach at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Monday, July 29, 2024. (Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma/U.S. Space Force via AP)

