ajc logo
X

SE Asia urges US, China to avoid provocation over Taiwan

From left to right; Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Philippines Foreign Affairs acting Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam Foreign Minister But Thanh Son, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Peak Sokhonn, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Brunei Second Minister of Foreign Affair Erywan Yusof, Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, and Secretary-General of ASEAN Lim Jock Hoi poses for a group photograph during the opening for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (55th AMM) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Combined ShapeCaption
From left to right; Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Philippines Foreign Affairs acting Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam Foreign Minister But Thanh Son, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Peak Sokhonn, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Brunei Second Minister of Foreign Affair Erywan Yusof, Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, and Secretary-General of ASEAN Lim Jock Hoi poses for a group photograph during the opening for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (55th AMM) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

National & World News
By DAVID RISING, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is calling for calm in the Taiwan Strait, urging against any “provocative action” in the wake of a visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that has infuriated Beijing

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is calling for calm in the Taiwan Strait, urging against any “provocative action” in the wake of a visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that has infuriated Beijing.

In a rare statement on such issues from the 10-nation group, some of whose members drift more toward China in allegiance and some toward the United States, ASEAN foreign ministers meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia said Thursday that they were concerned the situation could “destabilize the region and eventually could lead to miscalculation, serious confrontation, open conflicts and unpredictable consequences among major powers.”

Both U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi were taking part in the ongoing ASEAN meetings in Phnom Penh on Thursday and Friday.

Pelosi received a euphoric welcome as the first U.S. House speaker, and highest ranking U.S. official, to visit Taiwan in more than 25 years, and China swiftly responded by announcing multiple military exercises nearby.

China claims the self-governing island of Taiwan as its territory and opposes any engagement by Taiwanese officials with foreign governments.

Beijing has accused the U.S. of breaking the status quo with the Pelosi visit, while the U.S. insists there has been no change to its “one-China” position of recognizing the government in Beijing, while allowing for informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.

On the other side, with China's recent increase in military activities around Taiwan, Washington accuses Beijing of no longer accepting the status quo.

Shortly after Pelosi landed Tuesday night, China announced live-fire drills that reportedly started that night, as well as the four-day exercises starting Thursday. The People’s Liberation Army Air Force also flew a contingent of 21 warplanes toward Taiwan.

Meantime, the U.S. has an aircraft carrier group and other naval assets in the region.

In their statement, the ASEAN foreign ministers called for “maximum restraint” and for all sides to “refrain from provocative action.”

“The world is in dire need of wisdom and responsibility of all leaders to uphold multilateralism and partnership, cooperation, peaceful-coexistence and healthy competition for our shared goals of peace, stability, security and inclusive and sustainable development,” they said.

“We should act together and ASEAN stands ready to play a constructive role in facilitating peaceful dialogue between all parties including through utilizing ASEAN-led mechanisms to deescalate tension, to safeguard peace, security and development in our region.”

ASEAN is made up of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Combined ShapeCaption
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen delivers a speech during the opening for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (55th AMM) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing's growing ambitions in the region. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Credit: Heng Sinith

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen delivers a speech during the opening for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (55th AMM) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing's growing ambitions in the region. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Credit: Heng Sinith

Combined ShapeCaption
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen delivers a speech during the opening for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (55th AMM) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing's growing ambitions in the region. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Credit: Heng Sinith

Credit: Heng Sinith

Combined ShapeCaption
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives at a hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing's growing ambitions in the region. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: Vincent Thian

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives at a hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing's growing ambitions in the region. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: Vincent Thian

Combined ShapeCaption
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives at a hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing's growing ambitions in the region. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: Vincent Thian

Credit: Vincent Thian

Combined ShapeCaption
From left to right; Vietnam Foreign Minister But Thanh Son, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Peak Sokhonn, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Brunei Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof, Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, wait for a group photograph during the Plenary Session for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (55th AMM) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing's growing ambitions in the region. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Credit: Heng Sinith

From left to right; Vietnam Foreign Minister But Thanh Son, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Peak Sokhonn, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Brunei Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof, Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, wait for a group photograph during the Plenary Session for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (55th AMM) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing's growing ambitions in the region. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Credit: Heng Sinith

Combined ShapeCaption
From left to right; Vietnam Foreign Minister But Thanh Son, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Peak Sokhonn, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Brunei Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof, Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, wait for a group photograph during the Plenary Session for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (55th AMM) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing's growing ambitions in the region. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Credit: Heng Sinith

Credit: Heng Sinith

Combined ShapeCaption
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, reacts after a group photograph during the opening for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (55th AMM) at a hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing's growing ambitions in the region. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: Vincent Thian

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, reacts after a group photograph during the opening for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (55th AMM) at a hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing's growing ambitions in the region. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: Vincent Thian

Combined ShapeCaption
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, reacts after a group photograph during the opening for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (55th AMM) at a hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing's growing ambitions in the region. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: Vincent Thian

Credit: Vincent Thian

Editors' Picks
Libertarian appeal to swing voters could force Georgia elections to runoffs12h ago
AT&T employee killed after bucket truck touches power lines in Ellenwood area
7h ago
Sheriff: Deputies shoot suspect after mother, daughter killed at Buford home
9h ago
Plant Vogtle reaches major milestone with one of its new reactors
8h ago
Plant Vogtle reaches major milestone with one of its new reactors
8h ago
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal
13h ago
The Latest
Gabby Petito's legacy: $100K gift to domestic abuse hotline
16m ago
"Stray" cat video game brings some benefits to real cats
17m ago
Asian shares rise on optimism on economic data, earnings
23m ago
Featured
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, Atlanta United and many other events. (Sept. 17, 2021, file photo by Ben Gray/AP)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
23h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top