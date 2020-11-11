Sculpture restoration work draws laughs, memories in Spain

The latest incident concerns a relief sculpture on the exterior of an ornate office building in the city of Palencia. What was once the bust of a smiling woman now looks more like the head of a cartoon character.

The disfigurement was bought to light by a local artist who lives near the office building and was tipped off by a florist on his street. Antonio Capel posted before and after photographs on’ on his Facebook page, triggering a flurry of social media reaction and attention from journalists.