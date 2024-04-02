Nation & World News

‘SCTV’ star and comedian Joe Flaherty has died at 82 after an illness, his daughter says

Comedian Joe Flaherty has died
Updated 4 minutes ago

TORONTO (AP) — Comedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series “SCTV,” has died. He was 82.

His daughter Gudrun said Tuesday that Flaherty died Monday following a brief illness.

Flaherty, who was born in Pittsburgh, spent seven years at The Second City in Chicago before moving north of the border to help establish the theater’s Toronto outpost.

He went on to star alongside John Candy and Catherine O’Hara in "SCTV,″ about a fictional TV station known as Second City Television that was stacked with buffoons in front of and behind the cameras. Flaherty’s characters included network boss Guy Caballero and the vampiric TV host Count Floyd.

He won Emmys in 1982 and 1983 for his writing on “SCTV” and continued to work in TV and film for decades.

He was introduced to later generations through memorable turns as a jeering heckler in the 1996 film “Happy Gilmore” and as an old-fashioned dad in the TV comedy “Freaks and Geeks,” which ran from 1999 to 2000.

Flaherty maintained deep ties to Toronto, serving as an artist-in-residence at Humber College.

“Dad was an extraordinary man, known for his boundless heart and an unwavering passion for movies from the ’40s and ’50s,” his daughter wrote in Tuesday's statement. “Cinema wasn’t merely a hobby for him; it profoundly influenced his career, particularly his unforgettable time with ‘SCTV.' He cherished every moment spent on the show, so proud of its success and so proud to be part of an amazing cast.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: NewsChopper 2

BREAKING
Officials ID driver accused of breaching FBI gate in Chamblee1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

City of Atlanta to pay $485,000 for violating federal consent decree
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Veteran MARTA bus driver dies after suffering medical emergency
1h ago

Credit: Handout

Move-in day marks new era for Goat Farm

Credit: Handout

Move-in day marks new era for Goat Farm

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

This time, Georgia Senate says no to last-minute special-interest tax break
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street sinks on rate worries as health care stocks and Tesla...
16m ago
Trump will go after Biden on the border and crime in a visit to battleground Michigan and...
20m ago
From Krispy Kreme to SunChips, more and more companies roll out total solar eclipse...
30m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Photos: Views from the Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain
5 family friendly spring break ideas near Atlanta
NCAA Women’s Tournament Bracket