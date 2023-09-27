Screenwriters return to work for first time in nearly five months while actors await new negotiations

Hours after Hollywood’s writers strike ended, Bill Maher led the charge back to work by announcing early Wednesday that his HBO show “Real Time with Bill Maher” would be back on the air Friday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 51 minutes ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hours after Hollywood’s writers strike officially ended, Bill Maher led the charge back to work by announcing early Wednesday that his HBO show “Real Time with Bill Maher” would be back on the air Friday.

“My writers and ‘Real Time’ are back! See you Friday night!” he posted on social media.

On Tuesday night, board members from the writers union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production that stretched nearly five months.

Maher had delayed returning to his talk show during the ongoing strike by writers and actors, a decision that followed similar pauses by "The Drew Barrymore Show," "The Talk" and "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

The new deal paves the way for TV's late night to return to work. They were the first to be affected when the strike began, with NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and "Late Night with Seth Meyers," ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on CBS instantly shuttering.

Scripted shows will take longer to return, with actors still on strike and no negotiations yet on the horizon.

The three-year agreement with studios, producers and streaming services includes significant wins in the main areas writers had fought for – compensation, length of employment, size of staffs and control of artificial intelligence – matching or nearly equaling what they had sought at the outset of the strike.

The union had sought minimum increases in pay and future residual earnings from shows and will get a raise of between 3.5% and 5% in those areas — more than the studios had offered.

The guild also negotiated new residual payments based on the popularity of streaming shows, where writers will get bonuses for being a part of the most popular shows on Netflix, Max and other services, a proposal studios initially rejected. Many writers on picket lines had complained that they weren’t properly paid for helping create heavily watched properties.

On artificial intelligence, the writers got the regulation and control of the emerging technology they had sought. Under the contract, raw, AI-generated storylines will not be regarded as “literary material” — a term in their contracts for scripts and other story forms a screenwriter produces. This means they won’t be competing with computers for screen credits. Nor will AI-generated stories be considered “source” material, their contractual language for the novels, video games or other works that writers may adapt into scripts.

Writers have the right under the deal to use AI in their process if the company they are working for agrees and other conditions are met. But companies cannot require a writer to use AI.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man in custody following SWAT standoff near Atlanta school1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia SAT scores down slightly, but fell less than national average
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves Nation: Home-field advantage is so close, magic numbers drop again
4h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Supreme Court decision signals Georgia redistricting map makeover
4h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Supreme Court decision signals Georgia redistricting map makeover
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Tributes pour in for former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Who’s being listened to on the global stage? Increasingly not who you might think
13m ago
Azerbaijan arrests the former head of separatist government after recapturing...
21m ago
McIlroy says LIV defectors miss Ryder Cup more than Team Europe misses them
22m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves overcome six-run deficit to defeat Cubs in Dansby Swanson’s return
11h ago
Carter presidential library moves birthday plans amid shutdown threat
18h ago
What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top