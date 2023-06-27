BreakingNews
Supreme Court upholds North Carolina ruling that congressional districts violated state law
X

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi cancels tour to adjust to the impact of Tourette syndrome

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

National & World News
39 minutes ago
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi says he's taking a break from touring “for the foreseeable future” as he seeks to “adjust to the impact” of Tourette’s syndrome

LONDON (AP) — Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi said Tuesday that he's taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future as he seeks to adjust to the impact of Tourette syndrome.

His announcement follows his Saturday performance at the Glastonbury Festival where he appeared to lose his voice and the crowd carried him through his songs.

“First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards," he said in a statement.

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future," he added.

Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder that causes individuals to make involuntary sounds and movements, often referred to as tics. Capaldi revealed last September that he had been diagnosed with the condition.

Capaldi, 26, was due to perform in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday. His current tour, which would include venues in Australia, South Korea and Iceland among others, was due to climax In the United Arab Emirates on Oct. 7.

In his statement, Capaldi said he was “still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

In an interview with The Associated Press in April following the release of a Netflix documentary about the Grammy-nominated star, Capaldi said he was happy to have had his symptoms diagnosed. At the time, he said he was trying “not to learn too much” about Tourette’s because it would often make his condition feel even worse.

The documentary, entitled “How I’m Feeling Now," shows the fear and anxiety that plagued Capaldi as he returned home to Scotland and tried to write new songs during the pandemic.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

A southwest Georgia jobs deal inflames fight over EV credits4h ago

Credit: TNS

Raffensperger will talk to feds in Trump probe
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Feds to drop wire fraud charges against Mitzi Bickers, seek resentencing
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash killed 2 on Ga. 400 North in Roswell
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash killed 2 on Ga. 400 North in Roswell
2h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Drag by candlelight: Church’s Pride celebration overcomes power outage
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Killing of 3 relatives, including couple marking 50th wedding anniversary, rattles Boston...
2m ago
Buffalo shooting survivor's mom faces former mayoral hopeful in local NY primaries
3m ago
Supreme Court upholds North Carolina ruling that congressional districts violated state...
5m ago
Featured

Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
Public hearing Tuesday for proposed Wellstar, Augusta University Health merger
Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top