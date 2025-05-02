Scottie Scheffler still has 2-shot lead as weather delay hits his hometown Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — The Byron Nelson is in a weather delay with Scottie Scheffler halfway through his second round and still holding the two-shot lead the hometown favorite had to start the day.

Play was halted Friday shortly after Scheffler made a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole to get to 12-under and break a tie with another University of Texas alum, Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela.

The threat of rain came after the TPC Craig Ranch course was drenched by rainfall that lasted several hours Wednesday, the day before the event started.