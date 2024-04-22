BreakingNews
The Latest | Trump returns to court for opening statements in his historic hush money trial
Nation & World News

Scottie Scheffler finishes off another win at Hilton Head to extend dominant run

Scottie Scheffler winning the RBC Heritage was inevitable
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By DOUG FERGUSON – Associated Press
43 minutes ago

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler winning the RBC Heritage on Monday morning was inevitable. It felt that way at the start of the week, too.

Scheffler had a five-shot lead and three holes to play in the rain-delayed tournament. He made a meaningless bogey on the final hole for a 3-under 68 and a three-shot victory over Sahith Theegala at Harbour Town.

He won for the fourth time in his last five starts and became the first player since Bernhard Langer in 1985 to win the week after capturing the Masters green jacket.

Now he has a plaid jacket from the RBC Heritage, extending a dominant run not seen on the PGA Tour since the peak years of Tiger Woods.

Theegala made birdie on the 16th hole and saved par from the bunker on 17th before closing with another par for a 68. That was worth an additional $666,667 to finish alone in second.

“Even though I finished second, I felt like I was never really in it to win there. Scottie was just so far ahead,” Theegala said.

Patrick Cantlay two putted for par from long range for a 68 to tie for third with U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, among the fortunate to have finished on Sunday.

The final round was stopped for 2 1/2 hours because of storms. By then, Scheffler had taken command as he so often does with sublime shotmaking.

He won $3.6 million from the $20 million purse at this signature event, taking his season total to over $18 million before the calendar even turns to May.

About 400 spectators waiting along the 18th fairway were allowed to fill a corner of the grandstands along the 18th hole as Scheffler approached. His bogey ended a streak of 68 consecutive holes at par or better, another sign of his stunning consistency.

Next up for Scheffler is another prize — his wife is due with their first child next week. Still to come are three majors, starting with the PGA Championship next week.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Scottie Scheffler speaks to the media after the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament was weather delayed, Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump’s immunity argument could scuttle or delay Georgia case

Credit: TNS

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash in push to oust House Speaker
2h ago

OPINION
TORPY: Cloudy MARTA stations a way to quiet Beltline rail backers

Black Atlanta entrepreneurs struggle to get loans, venture funds

Black Atlanta entrepreneurs struggle to get loans, venture funds

Credit: TNS

Race-based test kept Black people from getting a kidney, lawsuit says
The Latest
THE LATEST
Trump returns to court for opening statements in his historic hush money trial
4m ago
Prosecutors will make history with opening statements in Trump's hush money criminal...
5m ago
Supreme Court will take up the legal fight over ghost guns, firearms without serial...
10m ago
Featured

Donald Trump charges: Quick facts on the ex-president’s legal cases
Rico Wade, Atlanta hip-hop original: an appreciation by journalist Sonia Murray
Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead part of Braves series with Marlins