Scott Piercy shoots 64, takes 3-shot lead in 3M Open

"There’s a lot of business to take care of this weekend, but to come out the first two days and do what I did gives me a lot of confidence going into the weekend.”

The 43-year-old Piercy, at 138th place in the FedEx Cup standings with only the top 125 making the playoffs and keeping full PGA Tour status, needs a strong finish over the final three weeks of the PGA Tour season.

"I’ve been out here a long time, I know what I need to do," he said. “Just wishing I’d have done it earlier in the season.”

Grillo eagled the par-5 6th.

“Obviously that one on 6, it’s a big plus to steal two and it’s a hole that’s kind of hard to get in two, so solid day,” Grillo said.

Tarren was a stroke off the 3M Open tournament record.

“I hit every green today, so I had so many chances,” Tarren said. “I actually missed probably four or five inside 10 feet, so it could have been ridiculous.”

Unaware he was close to the scoring record, the Englishman birdied 15 and 17 and narrowly missed a 46-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th.

Cameron Champ, the 2021 winner, birdied four of his last five holes for a 68 to make the cut on the number at 1 over.

Combined Shape Caption Scott Piercy follows his shot off the 14th fairway during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club in Blaine, Minn., Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Credit: Abbie Parr