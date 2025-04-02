Scientists sue NIH, saying politics cut their research funding

A group of scientists and health groups sued the National Institutes of Health on Wednesday, arguing that an "ideological purge" of research funding is illegal and threatens medical cures.

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, hundreds of NIH research grants have been abruptly canceled for science that mentions the words diversity, gender and vaccine hesitancy, as well as other politically charged topics.

That has led to grants being cut that fund studies of HIV prevention, violence prevention in children, pregnancy health disparities and Alzheimer’s disease, among others, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts.