BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: 77-year-old grandmother found fatally stabbed in gated Buckhead home
ajc logo
X

Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease

National & World News
2 hours ago
Scientists say the eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease

HONOLULU (AP) — The eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease, scientists said Sunday, reinforcing an earlier pronouncement that the mountain’s first flare-up in nearly 40 years might soon end.

“We have good news to report,” Ken Hon, the scientist in charge of the U.S. Geological Survey at the Hawaii Volcano Observatory, said during a briefing. “The eruption is still at an extremely low level at this point.”

Hon said the eruption is contained entirely within the volcano’s cinder cone. The USGS said a small amount of light remained visible at night through a vent in the cone, but the channels below that vent “appear drained of lava.”

The inactive front of the lava flow may inch northward very slowly as it continues to settle, the agency said.

Hon said Mauna Loa’s eruption appears to be ramping down and that nearby Kilauea has now reached a “full pause,” with its lava lake stagnant and crusted over.

Mauna Loa began spewing molten rock Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years. The incandescent spectacle drew onlookers and set some nerves on edge among people who’ve lived through past eruptions.

Sunday’s update came a day after scientists lowered the alert level for the volcano from a warning to a watch and said the eruption could be in its final days.

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

77-year-old grandmother found fatally stabbed in gated Buckhead home, SUV stolen1h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

USF transfer Jackson Long commits to Georgia Tech
2h ago

Credit: City of Emerson

Emerson mayor, wife killed in 4-vehicle crash in Cherokee County
3h ago

Police: Woman hospitalized in apparent road rage shooting near Midtown
5h ago

Police: Woman hospitalized in apparent road rage shooting near Midtown
5h ago

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

'I'll kill you all': Man kills 3 in Rome condo board meeting
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Adam Hunger

Hurts, Eagles clinch playoffs with 48-22 win over Giants
7m ago
Goff helps surging Lions beat division-leading Vikings 34-23
17m ago
Numbers on panel examining Va. Beach mass shooting dwindle
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Kim Shiflett

NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
1h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
1h ago
6 Atlanta activities to help get you in the holiday spirit
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top