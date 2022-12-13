Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting

Kilauea had been erupting since September 2021. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 residences.

Mauna Loa lava didn't pose a threat to any communities, but got within 1.7 miles (2.7 kilometers) of a major highway that connects the east and west sides of the island.

For Native Hawaiians, volcanic eruptions have deep cultural and spiritual significance. During Mauna Loa's eruption, many Hawaiians took part in cultural traditions, such as singing, chanting and dancing to honor Pele, the deity of volcanoes and fire, and leaving offerings known as "hookupu."

Lava supply to a Mauna Loa fissure ceased on Saturday, the observatory said, and volcanic tremor and earthquakes associated with the eruption “greatly diminished.”

“Spots of incandescence may remain near the vent, along channels, and at the flow front for days or weeks as the lava flows cool,” the observatory's activity summary said. “However, eruptive activity is not expected to return based on past eruptive behavior.”

Lava supply to Kilauea's Halemaʻumaʻu lava lake ceased on Friday, the observatory said: “Potential remains for resumption of this eruption or initiation of a new eruption at or near the summit of Kilauea.”

The observatory will continue monitoring the volcanoes for signs of renewed activity. USGS scientists and Hawaii County officials were scheduled to hold a briefing Tuesday.

