Schwindel's eephus pitch attracts Colbert's attention

Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel pitches in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

9 hours ago
Frank Schwindel’s eephus pitch last weekend attracted the attention of Stephen Colbert

CHICAGO (AP) — Frank Schwindel's eephus pitch last weekend attracted the attention of Stephen Colbert.

The Chicago Cubs first baseman made his second pitching appearance of the season during Sunday's 18-4 loss at the New York Yankees. The 29-year-old right-hander took the mound with the Cubs trailing by 13 runs in the eighth inning and allowed a home run to Kyle Higashioka on a 35.1 mph pitch — the slowest hit for a home run since MLB Statcast began tracking in 2015.

A clip was played during the “Meanwhile” segment of Monday night's “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

"I'm no baseball player," the host said, "and neither apparently is Frank Schwindel."

Colbert went on to make a pair of lob motions.

“I was sent that clip this morning,” Schwindel said Tuesday. “Sixty-one (mph) let up homers the other day, so I tried to go a little slower. It didn’t work, but I got some good guys out. So it is what it is. ... It was one of those things. It was fun to be on the mound in New York. One of those crazy days.”

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

