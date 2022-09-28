BreakingNews
‘No need to panic,’ Gov. Kemp says ahead of Hurricane Ian
ajc logo
X

Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz in message against hatred

National & World News
57 minutes ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger has visited the site of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp to send a message against hatred

OSWIECIM, Poland (AP) — Film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger visited the site of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Wednesday, meeting a Holocaust survivor and the son of Holocaust survivors to deliver a message against prejudice and hatred.

The “Terminator” actor and former California governor viewed the barracks, watchtowers and remains of gas chambers that endure as evidence of the German extermination of Jews and others during World War II.

He also met with a woman who as a 3-year-old child was subjected to experiments by the notorious Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

“This is a story that has to stay alive, this is a story that we have to tell over and over again,” he said after his visit to the site of the death camp, speaking in a former synagogue that now is home to the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation.

He stood alongside Simon Bergson, who was born after the war to Auschwitz survivors, and mentioned his own family history.

“I was the son of a man who fought in the Nazi war and was a soldier,” the 75-year-old Schwarzenegger said.

He said he and Bergson, who are close in age, were united in their work.

“Let’s fight prejudice together and let’s just terminate it once and for all,” Schwarzenegger said.

His visit to the site in southern Poland, which was under German occupation during WWII, was his first and came as part of his work with the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation, whose mission is to fight hatred through education.

He received the foundation's inaugural “Fighting Hatred” award in June for his anti-hatred stance on social media. He said he couldn't attend in person then because he was filming a new action series in Canada and was in a “COVID bubble.”

After his visit to Auschwitz, he vowed it wouldn’t be his last.

“I’ll be back,” he said.

Schwarzenegger, who is originally from Austria, has spoken openly in the past about his father, Gustav Schwarzenegger, being a Nazi soldier during the war.

He told Russians in a video posted on social media in March that they were being lied to about the war in Ukraine and accused President Vladimir Putin of sacrificing Russian soldiers to his own ambitions.

In that video he brought up painful memories about how his own father was lied to as he fought, and how he returned to Austria a broken man, physically and emotionally, after being wounded at Leningrad.

Historians estimate that around 1.1 million people were killed at Auschwitz during the war. Around 1 million of them were Jews. Some 75,000 Poles were killed there, as well as Roma, Russian prisoners of war and others.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer / AJC

The Jolt: Georgia Democrat says she’s being ostracized by Abrams’ allies3h ago

By any name, Jack Podlesny is a great kicker for Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

MLB monitoring Hurricane Ian for crucial Braves series with Mets
15h ago

Credit: Seth Watson

It’s apple-picking time in North Georgia

Credit: Seth Watson

It’s apple-picking time in North Georgia

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘No need to panic,’ Gov. Kemp says ahead of Hurricane Ian
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Frank Augstein

UK central bank intervenes in market to halt economic crisis
9m ago
Man killed in Belgian raid on suspected far-right extremists
12m ago
Kurdish officials: Death toll climbs in Iranian drone attack
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 110 high school football games moved up because of hurricane
11h ago
Watch: Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera speaks after firing football coach
21h ago
Warnings issued for coastal Georgia as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top