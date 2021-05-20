Schwarzenegger, Abrams make pitch for movie theater return

Extended footage was shown from Warner Bros.’ “In the Heights,” Disney’s “Cruella,” Universal’s “F9,” Paramount’s “Snake Eyes” and Aretha Franklin’s biopic “Respect” from MGM Studios/United Artist Releasing.

Each speaker encouraged the return to theaters as the industry moves to rebound after the pandemic created life without theaters about a year ago.

Maggie Q, star of the upcoming action film “The Protégé,” talked about her excitement at seeing her work back in theaters. Bravo offered a glimpse into her film “Zola,” and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige appeared in a pre-recorded message before he introduced a sizzle reel that included “Black Widow.”

“We set out to craft an epic cinematic experience that is visually spectacular and totally engrossing with every inch of the frame,” Feige said. “We want you to feel like you’re part of the action. It’s by far the best way to see a Marvel movie and any movie period.”

Abrams offered an inspiring speech, saying his favorite experiences happened in places like a movie theater.

“I think we all want to be kids again,” he said. “And the idea of returning to theaters and being in a big dark room with strangers, screaming and laughing, experiencing the power of that is a human natural need.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at The Big Screen is Back media event, including ten studios convening to showcase a sampling of their summer movie releases, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Maggie Q arrives at "The Big Screen is Back" media event, including 10 studios convening to showcase a sampling of their summer movie releases, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Sam Richardson arrives at "The Big Screen is Back" media event, including 10 studios convening to showcase a sampling of their summer movie releases, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Nicole Riegel arrives at "The Big Screen is Back" media event, including 10 studios convening to showcase a sampling of their summer movie releases, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell