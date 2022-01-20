Schumer: 'We made progress' on voting bill, filibuster rules

Schumer, a Democrat from New York in his first term as majority leader, has been under enormous pressure to deliver the voting package as it languished in Congress, an uphill struggle in the evenly split Senate that by many accounts appeared doomed to fail.

He didn't have the votes to overcome a Republican filibuster, as all 50 GOP senators lined up against the package, criticizing it as federal overreach into state-run elections.

Then the bill was dealt a devastating blow when two Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, refused to change the party's rules in this one case to overcome the filibuster's 60-vote threshold and allow passage with a simple majority.

But Schumer, who has been reading a biography of former President Ulysses S. Grant, defended his decision to pursue this week’s vote, framing it as part of the long arc of the nation’s civil rights struggles that continue to this day.

“He showed me how, you know, the right to vote is essential,” Schumer said.

Schumer pointed to the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., who was left beaten and bloody as a young man marching for voting rights across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama, and the persistence of Black Americans and others to keep pressing to secure equal access to the ballot.

“Look at the civil rights movement,” he said.

It took several sessions of Congress before civil rights and voting rights legislation would ultimately be signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

“I mean, you got to pursue things and you got to put people on the record,” Schumer said. “Our job is to vote.”

After the legislation collapsed late Wednesday, Biden said he was “profoundly disappointed” by the outcome.

But the president also said he was not deterred and would explore all options to protect the vote.

Not long ago, a number of Democratic senators — many still in office —- signed onto a 2017 letter opposing filibuster changes. During the Senate debate, several of them rose to explain why they were willing to change course for this bill.

In the end, all but Manchin and Sinema were ready to adjust the rules to pass the voting bill.

“We made progress,” Schumer said. “It’s amazing to me that our caucus — 48 people — said change the rules.”