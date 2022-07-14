Schumer readies vote on scaled-back computer chips bill

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and other administration officials met behind closed doors with senators on Wednesday to discuss the national security ramifications of relying on foreign countries for computer chip production.

“Bottom line is there are very real, very devastating consequences if Congress doesn’t do its job in the month of July,” Raimondo said.

Those consequences mean not only lost job opportunities for the U.S., but an overdependency on other nations for semiconductors that are crucial for products ranging from cars and cellphones to modern weapons systems. Under the bill, funding from the federal government would be used to subsidize some of the cost of building or renovating semiconductor plants in the United States.

Raimondo says computer chipmakers are already being offered lucrative incentives from other countries such as South Korea, Japan, France, Germany and Singapore to locate plants there. She cited Monday’s announcement by STMicroelectronics and GlobalFoundries to build a semiconductor factory in France as an example of other countries moving faster than the U.S. on the issue.