Schools struggle to stay open as quarantines sideline staff

The superintendent in Groton, Connecticut, recently announced the entire district would transition to distance learning for two weeks following Thanksgiving — a decision driven primarily by a staffing shortage.

“When you have the wrong teacher, like an art teacher who over a two-day period sees as many as 80 children, you’ve got the possibility of a really significant number of contacts,” he said. “It's not being transmitted in schools apparently, but we have lots of cases of children and staff members who are getting it very typically from a family member.”

In Kansas, the 27,000-student Shawnee Mission School District announced recently that middle and high school students would return to remote learning until January because of difficulty keeping buildings staffed. Scores of employees are quarantined because of known or potential exposure.

“It is important to emphasize that this decision is not being made because of COVID-19 transmission within our schools,” Superintendent Mike Fulton wrote to families. He said available substitute teachers would be shifted to elementary schools to keep up in-person learning for younger students.

Social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and completing daily COVID-19 assessments "seem to be working to keep transmission low within schools,” Fulton said.

The effects of school staffing struggles have prompted some officials to suggest relaxing quarantine rules.

On Monday, leaders of several Louisiana public school systems told the state House health committee that too many students are missing in-person classroom instruction because they have been sent home for 14 days to quarantine. The state health department said it would not recommend any changes to quarantine regulations.

“We have a lot of healthy kids who are home when they don’t need to be,” West Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Wesley Watts told lawmakers. “We’re not asking to do away with quarantine. We’re just asking for some modifications.”

In Missouri, Republican Gov. Mike Parson took a different approach to trying to keep schools open. He announced new guidance this month that teachers and students exposed to an infected person no longer have to quarantine for two weeks as long as both people were wearing masks. He said quarantines had interrupted learning and created staff shortages.

Shortages of substitute teachers have compounded the personnel problems.

“I think everybody understands when you can’t have enough subs to fill the roles, it’s also a safety issue: You can’t have that many children without support from adults,” said Julie Mackett, a kindergarten teacher in Perrysburg, Ohio, who went through her own two-week quarantine early in the school year after a student tested positive.

Staffing shortages in her district in mid-November moved up the start of a return to remote learning around Thanksgiving for Perrysburg’s high schoolers, and the district was closely monitoring elementary schools.

Cincinnati's public school system pointed to staffing concerns and surging virus cases in southwest Ohio when it decided to shift to distance learning until after winter break. It noted that community spread of the virus directly affects staff absences.

“Teachers and staff must stay home when sick, when in quarantine as a result of a close contact or as needed to take care of family members," the district said.

