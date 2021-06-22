School resource officer 1 of 3 killed in Colorado shooting

According to his school resource officer biography, he played the drums in a band and enjoyed hiking, biking, skiing, and camping with his family. His motto was “Look for the good in every day.”

The biography posted on the city's website said: “He is dedicated to fostering a safe environment in his school, opening the lines of communication for the students, and teaching them the importance of integrity as they move on to the next phase of their lives.”

In 2015, Beesley began biking to school alongside a seventh grader with developmental delay after learning that he was really interested in bicycles but that his mother did not want him riding alone, according to a KUSA-TV story.

The shooting in Arvada came three months after a gunman opened fire and killed 10 people, including a police officer, at a supermarket in Boulder, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Arvada.

Flowers were piled on top a police cruiser festooned with U.S. flags and balloons Tuesday outside the Arvada Police Department in a makeshift memorial for Beesley, less than a mile (1.6) kilometers from the library where shots were fired outside.

After he was killed Monday, about 100 people — some holding American flags and pro-police flags — gathered as procession of police cars and motorcycles escorted the hearse carrying Beesley’s body to the coroner’s office.

Among them was Elaine Magnuson, who choked up as she watched. She originally thought the huge police response in the area indicated that a car accident might have happened — not a shooting that killed a police officer.

“It’s so close,” she said.

Caption Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Arvada, Colo.

Caption Spencer Tscherpel, left, and his wife Paige, who live in the neighborhood, embrace as they watch police officers line up for a procession after an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Arvada, Colo.

Caption A police officer comforts a woman during the investigation of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Arvada, Colo.

Caption Arvada Deputy Chief Ed Brady wears a black ribbon over his badge as he addresses members of the media about the shooting in Olde Town Arvada that took the life of a police officer on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Arvada, Colo.

Caption Dozens of police officers pass by people holding flags during a procession held in the aftermath of a shooting in Olde Town Arvada that took the life of a police officer on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Arvada, Colo.

Caption John Garrod, of Arvada, stands holding a blue line flag at the beginning of a line of about 30 police cars lined up for a procession in honor of the officer who was fatally shot in Arvada, Colo., on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Caption John Garrod, of Arvada, stands holding a blue line flag at the beginning of a line of about 30 police cars lined up for a procession in honor of the officer who was fatally shot in Arvada, Colo., on Monday, June 21, 2021.