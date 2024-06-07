Nation & World News

School official: 1 killed, 1 wounded after gunman opens fire on rural University of Panama campus

An unidentified gunman has opened fire on a group students on a rural campus of the University of Panama Friday, leaving one person dead and one wounded
4 minutes ago

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — An unidentified gunman opened fire on a group students on a rural campus of the University of Panama Friday, leaving one person dead and one wounded, according to the school’s rector.

University Rector Eduardo Flores C. said via the social platform X that the students were doing field work at the the university’s agricultural sciences regional center in Veraguas about 155 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital when the shooting took place.

He did not specify whether the person killed or the person wounded were students. He also did not say what happened to the shooter.

