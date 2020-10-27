School bus driver, 7-year-old girl killed in Tennessee crash

“My sincere condolences to this community and to the family of the school bus driver and the family of the 7-year-old who was killed tonight in this crash,” Lt. Miller said.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a statement that she and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are “deeply saddened” to hear about the crash.

The driver of the utility vehicle, from Service Electric, is being treated for minor injuries.

Authorities are investigating the crash. No charges have been filed in the crash.