Scholz's Social Democrats seen winning state vote in Germany

A senior federal official with Scholz's party, general secretary Kevin Kuehnert, called it “a clear election victory for Stephan Weil." The expected results should allow Weil to ditch his coalition with the center-right and govern with the Greens instead.

Althusmann had sought to capitalize on bickering in Scholz's three-party national government over issues such as how much longer Germany should keep using nuclear energy and how to relieve the pressure from high gas prices.

Weil said it had been a difficult campaign marked by “deep concerns among citizens." Scholz's government recently announced it would spend up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) on a “gas price brake,” the latest in a series of efforts to tackle the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine. The details of how it will work are unresolved, however.

The projections showed the third party in Scholz's national government, the pro-business Free Democrats, right on the 5% support threshold needed to remain in the Lower Saxony state legislature in Hannover. The weak result, after disappointing showings in three other state elections this year, could increase tensions in the national government.

National surveys have shown the Social Democrats behind the Christian Democrats and sometimes the Greens, and the Free Democrats polling poorly. They also have pointed to an uptick in support for Alternative for Germany.

The Christian Democrats' national general secretary, Mario Czaja, said Weil had benefited from being the incumbent. He also said “discontent with the federal government's zigzagging, the lack of clarity on energy prices, ultimately benefits the right-wing fringe.”

