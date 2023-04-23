Scholz party paves way for new center-right mayor in Berlin

But Giffey, a former federal minister who became mayor in December 2021, said that the new beginning voters wanted wasn't possible with a rerun of the outgoing coalition and her party risked doing even worse at the next election if it carried on.

The decision to become the CDU's junior partner drew significant criticism in the party's ranks. Giffey said she was “very relieved” by the outcome of the ballot and promised to take dissenters' concerns seriously.

Giffey is expected to take a ministerial job under Wegner, whose government will face pressure to produce results quickly. It will only serve out the term that started with Berlin's September 2021 election. The next state vote is due in late 2026.

At national level, Scholz leads a three-party coalition of the Social Democrats, Greens and pro-business Free Democrats. The CDU leads the opposition. Germany's 16 states, which have significant powers in many policy areas, have governments of many different political complexions.