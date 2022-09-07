Scholz: Germany well-placed on energy to get through winter

Scholz noted that his government has moved to build liquefied natural gas terminals, the first of which are due to open this winter, and reactivate coal-fired power plants.

Germany is “in a situation in which we can say we will probably get through this winter, despite all the tensions, with the preparations we have made,” Scholz said. “No one could have said that three, four, five months ago, or at the beginning of this year."

“Because we started so early ... we are now in a position in which we can go bravely and courageously into this winter, in which our country will withstand this,” he said.

While the nuclear shutdown is supposed to go ahead as scheduled, the government wants to keep the option of reactivating two of the three reactors in case of an energy shortage in the coming months.

Merz, who has urged a three- or four-year extension of the reactors' lives, said the decision was a “bad compromise.” He urged Scholz to “stop this madness.”

Scholz, who suggested that Merz was overly fixated on nuclear power, defended the decision. He said, “You're simply talking past the issue and the problems of this country.”

One power plant operator PreussenElektra, a subsidiary of energy giant E.ON, cast doubt Wednesday on how easy it would be to keep its Isar 2 reactor in reserve and switch it back on at short notice.

Germany's economy minister, Robert Habeck, expressed surprise at those concerns, telling reporters in Berlin that the government plans to give operators sufficient advance notice if their reactors are needed so they can be safely fired up again and run until mid-April.

“It's obvious that this passed the technicians at PreussenElektra by," he said.

Combined Shape Caption Opposition leader Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democrats delivers his speech during the debate about the German budget 2023 at the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber Combined Shape Caption Opposition leader Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democrats delivers his speech during the debate about the German budget 2023 at the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Combined Shape Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech about his governments policy as part of the budget 2023 debate at the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber Combined Shape Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech about his governments policy as part of the budget 2023 debate at the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber