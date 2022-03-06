Schmaltz gets 2 goals and 5 assists, Coyotes beat Ottawa 8-5

Josh Norris, Alex Formenton and Nick Paul scored for the Senators, who have lost four in a row.

Keller tied it at 5 when he hit an open net at 4:07 of third period after Ottawa goaltender Matt Murray could not get back into position after coming out to play a puck on the back boards.

Crouse put the Coyotes ahead 6-5 with a wrist shot on a power play at 6:57.

BOYD SIGNS EXTENSION

The Coyotes signed C Travis Boyd to a two-year contract extension worth an estimated $3.5 million. Boyd has career season highs with 10 goals and 24 points in 46 games.

Boyd, 28, also is one assist short of a career high while primarily skating on the Coyotes’ top line with Keller and Schmaltz.

ICE CHIPS

The Coyotes wore black uniform sweaters with rainbow-colored numerals during the pregame skate while celebrating “Pride Day.” … The Coyotes’ eight-game homestand was tied for the fourth-longest in franchise history. They have not won more than four games on their previous longer homestands. … Keller has 51 points and is on pace to become the Coyotes’ first 70-point player since Ray Whitney had 77 in 2011-12. … Maccelli is the eighth Coyote to make his NHL debut this season, one short of the franchise record.

UP NEXT

Ottawa: At Vegas on Sunday, the fourth game in a five-game road trip

Arizona: At Detroit on Tuesday for the start of a five-game trip.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) scores a goal against Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) as Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin Caption Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) scores a goal against Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) as Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Ottawa Senators left wing Zach Sanford (13) skates with the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin Caption Ottawa Senators left wing Zach Sanford (13) skates with the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin