Scherzer suspended 10 games for sticky substance ejection

Cuzzi determined after the second inning that Scherzer’s hand was stickier and darker than normal and ordered Scherzer to wash his hand, which Scherzer said he did with alcohol while a Major League Baseball official watched.

After the third inning, Cuzzi then determined the pocket of Scherzer’s glove was “sticky,” likely with too much rosin, and he ordered Scherzer to change gloves. The umpires then checked the 38-year-old right-hander again before the fourth, and his hands were even worse than before.

“No one can explain what is too sticky,” Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras, said in a statement. “There are no units of stickiness to quantify. How do you appropriately enforce? MLB attempts to level the playing field by using standards that are not measurable. Further, one umpire has a stickiness standard that is different than all other umpires.

“Under this standard, players are not given due process of how to use an approved substance provided by the league,” Boras added. “This reminds me of local wine taster — he likes what likes.”

