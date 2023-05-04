Scherzer hit hard, chased early in return from suspension

Scherzer walked Zach McKinstry to start the first inning — the first walk the Tigers had drawn from him since he left town. The right-hander allowed two runs in a 22-pitch inning.

In the second, Scherzer retired Matt Vierling on the first pitch, but Eric Haase followed with his second homer of the doubleheader to make it 3-0. Andy Ibanez followed with a base hit, but Scherzer escaped the inning without further damage.

He then received a drama-free check for sticky substances by first base umpire Adam Beck.

“It was just a normal check,” Scherzer said.

After the Tigers went down in order in the third, Akil Baddoo singled to start the fourth and Vierling followed with a long homer to left-center field. Scherzer struck out Haase, but Ibanez and McKinstry singled, bringing Mets manager Buck Showalter out of the dugout and reliever Zach Muckenhirn into the game.

“Obviously, we were hoping for a little better results, but I think his command was just off,” Showalter said. “That happens with pitchers. I'm sure he'll be better the next time out.”

Scherzer was given a loud ovation by Tigers fans as he walked off the field, but kept his head down.

“It is hard to enjoy something like that when you pitch badly, but I have always appreciated the support from the fans here,” he said.

Ibanez scored on Riley Greene’s single, adding another run to Scherzer’s pitching line.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP