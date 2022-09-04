Scherzer exits with side fatigue, Mets fall to Nationals

Garcia also doubled twice, then singled in a five-run ninth.

Patrick Corbin (6-17), who leads the majors in losses and has the highest ERA (6.28) among qualified pitchers, earned his second straight win. He gave up three hits, including Eduardo Escobar’s homer in the third, and walked one with five strikeouts in seven innings.

Corbin has allowed two runs over his last two starts, a span of 13 innings, following a nine-start stretch in which he went 0-7 and posted an 8.33 ERA.

Carl Edwards Jr. allowed a hit and a walk in the eighth before getting Francisco Lindor to pop up for the final out, protecting a 2-1 lead.

Thomas and Josh Palacios each had an RBI single in the ninth and CJ Abrams hit a two-run single.

HAIL CESAR

10-year veteran Cesar Hernandez made his first career appearance in left field and went 1 for 3 while catching the only ball hit to him, Eduardo Escobar’s fly in the fifth. Nationals manager Dave Martinez said he wanted to use Hernandez — who played in just two of the previous seven games — because of his experience against Scherzer. Hernandez went 1 for 2 with Scherzer on the mound to improve his lifetime average against the right-hander to .218.

Hernandez hadn’t played anywhere in the outfield since 2013, when he made 22 starts in centerfield as a rookie for the Phillies.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: DH Nelson Cruz (right knee contusion), who fouled a ball off his knee Friday and left after two at-bats, felt better Saturday and was available off the bench.

Mets: RHP Trevor May (undisclosed) was placed on the IL. The Mets recalled RHP Bryce Montes de Oca from Triple-A Syracuse. … RHP Tylor Megill (shoulder strain) is scheduled to make his second one-inning rehab appearance for Double-A Binghamton on Sunday. … LHP Joey Lucchesi (Tommy John surgery) threw two scoreless innings Saturday in his fourth rehab appearance for Single-A St. Lucie. Like Megill, Lucchesi is rehabbing as a reliever in hopes he can contribute out of the bullpen.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde (5-9, 5.29 ERA) is 0-4 with a 7.11 ERA over his last seven starts dating to June 27.

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (13-5, 3.92 ERA) is expected to be activated from the injured list. Carrasco, who suffered a left oblique strain against the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 15, threw 55 pitches in a simulated game last Monday.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin throws against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray

Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas runs the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray

New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar (10) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray

Washington Nationals shortstop Luis Garcia (2) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray