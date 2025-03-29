Scherzer allows 2 HRs, leaves Blue Jays debut after 3 innings because of right lat soreness

TORONTO (AP) — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer left his debut start with the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday because of soreness in his right lat muscle.

Facing Baltimore, Scherzer allowed two runs and three hits, including two solo home runs. He threw 45 pitches in three innings, 28 for strikes. Scherzer struck out one and walked none.

Earlier this month, the 40-year-old Scherzer had a spring training start pushed back because of thumb pain.