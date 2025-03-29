Nation & World News
Scherzer allows 2 HRs, leaves Blue Jays debut after 3 innings because of right lat soreness

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer left his debut start with the Toronto Blue Jays because of soreness in his right lat muscle
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws during the first inning of baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws during the first inning of baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
6 minutes ago

TORONTO (AP) — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer left his debut start with the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday because of soreness in his right lat muscle.

Facing Baltimore, Scherzer allowed two runs and three hits, including two solo home runs. He threw 45 pitches in three innings, 28 for strikes. Scherzer struck out one and walked none.

Earlier this month, the 40-year-old Scherzer had a spring training start pushed back because of thumb pain.

Baltimore’s Colton Cowser put Scherzer in an early hole with a 417-foot drive to center on the second pitch of the game.

Jordan Westburg’s two-out drive off Scherzer traveled 434 feet for the longest home run of his career.

Scherzer signed a $15.5 million, one-year contract with Toronto in February. He went 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA in nine starts for Texas last season, starting the year on the injured list while recovering from lower back surgery. He also had a stint on the IL with shoulder fatigue and didn't pitch after Sept. 14 because of a left hamstring strain.

Right-hander Richard Lovelady replaced Scherzer in the fourth.

