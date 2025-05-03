Breaking: Democratic Party of Georgia elects Charlie Bailey as new chair
Scheffler leads by 6 at hometown Byron Nelson as weather-delayed second round ends

Scottie Scheffler still has a six-shot lead at his hometown CJ Cup Byron Nelson after the rest of the field completed the weather-delayed second round
Scottie Scheffler, right, walks on the 18th fairway during the first round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler, right, walks on the 18th fairway during the first round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
By SCHUYLER DIXON – Associated Press
52 minutes ago

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler still has a six-shot lead at his hometown CJ Cup Byron Nelson after the rest of the field completed the weather-delayed second round on Saturday.

The top-ranked player is 18 under with the low round each of the first two days, a 10-under 61 followed by a 63 that was interrupted halfway through by a six-hour weather delay. Scheffler's 36-hole lead is the biggest in Nelson history.

Sam Stevens, a native of nearby Fort Worth now living in Wichita, Kansas, also finished his second round on Friday. He is 12 under after consecutive 65s. Stevens is bogey-free through two rounds for the first time in his 82 PGA Tour starts.

Defending champion Taylor Pendrith finished a round of 71 on Friday and missed the cut on the number at 4 under.

Jordan Spieth played the first two rounds with Scheffler, his fellow hometown favorite and former University of Texas golfer. Spieth closed with two birdies over his final four holes to get to 6 under.

Scheffler and Spieth are seeking a first Nelson victory. The Dallas residents debuted on the PGA Tour at the Nelson. Spieth did it as a 16-year-old in 2010 and was in contention on Sunday. Scheffler's debut came in 2014.

Tour rookie Ricky Castillo and Kurt Kitayama are tied for third at 11 under. Castillo started his day in the 18th fairway and birdied the par-5 hole for a 65 after opening with a 66.

Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark and Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela, another former Texas Longhorns player, are 10 under. The 40-year-old Vegas missed the cut for the only time in nine Nelson starts last year. His best Nelson finish is a tie for ninth four years ago.

Journeyman Rico Hoey, who was tied with Vegas two shots behind Scheffler after the first round, shot 73 and was 6 under.

Jordan Spieth walks the fairway of the 16th hole during the first round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler chips off the fifth fairway during the first round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Credit: AP

Fans watch from the gallery as Jordan Spieth, front, hits off the seventh tee during the first round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler stands on the 16th green during the first round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Credit: AP

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC

