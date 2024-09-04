Breaking: Huge police presence at Barrow County school
Nation & World News

Scheffler and DeChambeau part of PGA Tour-LIV Golf match in Las Vegas, report says

Golfweek reports there will be a made-for-TV match involving top players from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf
FILE - Scottie Scheffler speaks after winning the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Scottie Scheffler speaks after winning the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By DOUG FERGUSON – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will take on LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in a made-for-TV match in Las Vegas, Golfweek reported Wednesday, the first time outside the majors top players from each circuit will compete against each other.

Blake Smith of Hambric Sports, who manages Scheffler and Koepka for Hambric Sports, confirmed their appearance and said both were “excited to be part of this unique event.”

Among details still to be announced were when in December the match would be held and on which course.

The foursome combined for 13 majors over the last decade. More compelling is that the match brings together players from the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf, which happens only at the four majors and the Olympics.

The PGA Tour is still negotiating with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia — the financial provider of LIV — as a minority investor. There is no indication a deal is close, and it would remain subject to U.S. Department of Justice review. The PGA Tour confirmed last week that anyone competing with LIV is not eligible for a tour event for one year after his last appearance.

Golfweek said the match would be televised by TNT, which previously broadcast nine editions of “The Match.” That was a series of matches that began with Tiger Woods against Phil Mickelson.

McIlroy said in a text to Golfweek the match was “designed to energize the fans.”

“We’re all here to put on a great show and contribute to a goodwill event that brings the best together again,” McIlroy said.

Once the strongest critic of LIV, McIlroy has been lobbying to bring both sides together. He is on a committee negotiating with PIF.

“I get the argument that these guys left and that was their choice and whatever,” McIlroy said, referring to DeChambeau, Koepka and others defecting to take guaranteed riches from a Saudi-backed rival league. “I just think that it’s gone on long enough. I think everyone is trying to find a solution. It’s just a solution is hard to get to.”

Golfweek cited two sources saying players will receive an appearance fee but not prize money.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his ball on the eighth hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Captain Brooks Koepka, of Smash GC, hits from the 15th tee during the second round of LIV Golf Greenbrier at The Old White at The Greenbrier, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No solution for PGA Tour and LIV Golf remains ‘frustrating’
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jay Monahan preaches patience on PGA Tour getting investment deal with Saudi backers of...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler strengthens his Tour Championship case
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Tour Championship notebook: Tony Finau wants more than a participation trophy
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The US is preparing to accuse Russia of disinformation campaigns targeting the...3m ago
Anthony Roth Costanzo sings 7 roles in madcap `Marriage of Figaro' at New York's Little...3m ago
Atlantic City casino workers plan ad blitz to ban smoking after court rejects ban13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta lights up for Global Black Pride
AJC ANALYSIS
Voter turnout in metro Atlanta differs by region, race and income
One of the biggest months in Atlanta tech is happening soon