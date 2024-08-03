Nation & World News

Schauffele and Rahm share lead in a star-heavy chase for Olympic gold in golf

Double major winner Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm share the 54-hole lead in Olympic men's golf, setting the stage for a big finish
Xander Schauffele, of the United States, putts and makes an eagle on the 14th green during the third round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Xander Schauffele, of the United States, putts and makes an eagle on the 14th green during the third round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By DOUG FERGUSON – Associated Press
40 minutes ago

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Xander Schauffele erased a two-shot deficit with a 25-foot eagle putt and Jon Rahm answered with a big putt of his own Saturday, leaving them tied for the lead and setting up a star-heavy chase for the Olympic gold medal in men's golf.

Rahm went from a two-shot lead to trailing in a matter of minutes; he had a three-putt bogey on the 15th as Schauffele was making eagle in the group behind.

But the Spaniard, playing on a big stage for the last time this year before he returns to LIV Golf, holed a 35-foot birdie putt on the 17th and finished with a tough par for a 5-under 66.

Schauffele, who won the PGA Championship and British Open over the last three months, got off to a slow start before posting a 32 on the back nine for a 68.

They were at 14-under 199, tying the 54-hole Olympic record Schauffele set when he won gold at the Tokyo Games.

The crowd was just as loud and just as boisterous in slightly more pleasant weather. Fans have been allowed to see Olympic golf only twice since its return to the program — Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Paris, which has a history of hosting golf. The French Open dates to 1906.

“It might have been new in golf but it is the Olympics,” Rahm said. “I think the crowd knows it is, and we are all aware of what’s at stake.”

But this is not a two-man race for the gold. Far from it.

Tommy Fleetwood of Britain, who started the third round tied at the top with Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama, made only three birdies but holed a 6-foot par on the 18th that was equally meaningful. He had a 69 and was one shot behind.

Matsuyama salvaged his bad start for a 71 and was three behind along with Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark, who roared into contention with a 62. That tied the 18-hole record at Le Golf National also matched by his twin brother, Rasmus, in the French Open. Identical twins, identical score.

That got Schauffele's attention as he looked ahead to the medal round.

“Sixty-two, that was something up there on the leaderboard,” Schauffele said. “Didn’t really see that. Just going to try and keep touch. You need to be in position to win on that back nine and try and fall on some previous experience and get it done.”

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are in medal position, maybe even gold. Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player and most dominant golfer over the last two years, surged into contention with three birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine.

He fell back with a chip that didn't reach the green on the 17th and led to bogey. And he was poised to lose another shot when a drive into a deep bunker right of the 18th fairway forced him to lay up short of the water. But he hit wedge to tap-in range to save par for a 67.

He was four behind with Irish golfer Rory McIlroy (66), Tom Kim of South Korea (69) and Thomas Detry of Belgium (69).

“I feel like I haven't had my best stuff the last few days, but I've done enough to hang in there and stay in the tournament,” Scheffler said. “Around this course, you can get hot. You saw Nicolai had a really nice round today, and I'm going to need something like that tomorrow if I'm going to be holding a medal.”

McIlroy lost in a seven-man playoff for the bronze in the Tokyo Games and famously said later that he “never tried so hard to finish third.” Without a major for 10 years, he's in position for a medal, and the color depends on him and the five players in front of him.

“I'm going to have to probably shoot my lowest round of the week to have a chance at a medal. That’s the goal,” McIlroy said.

A dozen players were separated by five shots going into the final round.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Xander Schauffele, of the United States, acknowledges the crowd after after putting on the 18th green during the third round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after missing a putt for par on the 15th green during the third round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jon Rahm, of Spain, acknowledges the crowd after completing his round on the 18th green during the third round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Spanish fan takes a photo of Jon Rahm, of Spain, on the 6th green during the third round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tom Kim, of South Korea, reacts after missing a putt on the 6th green during the third round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Joaquin Niemann, of Chile, plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Nicolai Hojgaard, of Denmark, walks on the 3rd green during the third round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler, of the United States, waits to putt on the 5th green during the third round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy, of Ireland, plays his tee shot on the 6th hole during the third round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy, of Ireland, watches the flight of his ball after playing his tee shot on the 6th hole during the third round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, acknowledges the crowd after after making a birdie on the 10th green during the third round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Thomas Detry, of Belgium, plays his tee shot on the 9th hole during the third round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

