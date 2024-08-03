Schauffele and Rahm share lead in a star-heavy chase for Olympic gold in golf

Schauffele, who won the PGA Championship and British Open over the last three months, got off to a slow start before posting a 32 on the back nine for a 68.

They were at 14-under 199, tying the 54-hole Olympic record Schauffele set when he won gold at the Tokyo Games.

The crowd was just as loud and just as boisterous in slightly more pleasant weather. Fans have been allowed to see Olympic golf only twice since its return to the program — Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Paris, which has a history of hosting golf. The French Open dates to 1906.

“It might have been new in golf but it is the Olympics,” Rahm said. “I think the crowd knows it is, and we are all aware of what’s at stake.”

But this is not a two-man race for the gold. Far from it.

Tommy Fleetwood of Britain, who started the third round tied at the top with Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama, made only three birdies but holed a 6-foot par on the 18th that was equally meaningful. He had a 69 and was one shot behind.

Matsuyama salvaged his bad start for a 71 and was three behind along with Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark, who roared into contention with a 62. That tied the 18-hole record at Le Golf National also matched by his twin brother, Rasmus, in the French Open. Identical twins, identical score.

That got Schauffele's attention as he looked ahead to the medal round.

“Sixty-two, that was something up there on the leaderboard,” Schauffele said. “Didn’t really see that. Just going to try and keep touch. You need to be in position to win on that back nine and try and fall on some previous experience and get it done.”

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are in medal position, maybe even gold. Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player and most dominant golfer over the last two years, surged into contention with three birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine.

He fell back with a chip that didn't reach the green on the 17th and led to bogey. And he was poised to lose another shot when a drive into a deep bunker right of the 18th fairway forced him to lay up short of the water. But he hit wedge to tap-in range to save par for a 67.

He was four behind with Irish golfer Rory McIlroy (66), Tom Kim of South Korea (69) and Thomas Detry of Belgium (69).

“I feel like I haven't had my best stuff the last few days, but I've done enough to hang in there and stay in the tournament,” Scheffler said. “Around this course, you can get hot. You saw Nicolai had a really nice round today, and I'm going to need something like that tomorrow if I'm going to be holding a medal.”

McIlroy lost in a seven-man playoff for the bronze in the Tokyo Games and famously said later that he “never tried so hard to finish third.” Without a major for 10 years, he's in position for a medal, and the color depends on him and the five players in front of him.

“I'm going to have to probably shoot my lowest round of the week to have a chance at a medal. That’s the goal,” McIlroy said.

A dozen players were separated by five shots going into the final round.

