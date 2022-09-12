S.Carolina House to meet after divergent Senate abortion ban

“I understand that each body has a different makeup and each body has the ability to put their imprint on a bill,” Smith said to reporters. “I respect the Senate as a body and their votes. Obviously, the House is vastly different from their position.”

The House passed a ban on abortion at all stages of pregnancy in late August with exceptions for the mother's life and rape or incest up to 12 weeks. The Senate passed a six-week ban, based on when cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo, with exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, to save the life of the mother and, when approved by two doctors, in cases of fatal fetal anomaly.