Scaled-down festivities in Denmark for queen's 50-year reign

Margrethe was proclaimed queen on Jan. 15, 1972, a day after her father King Frederik IX, died following a short illness.
The 50th anniversary jubilee for the Danish queen was initially scheduled for January but most events were canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
___
Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii
Danish Queen Margrethe with the staff on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Danish Queen Margrethe with the staff on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Danish Queen Margrethe, together with King Carl Gustav XVI of Sweden, waves on departure with the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Danish Queen Margrethe, together with King Carl Gustav XVI of Sweden, waves on departure with the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
King Carl Gustav XVI and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Philip Davali
King Carl Gustav XVI and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Philip Davali
Credit: Philip Davali
King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway arrives at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The service is held to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Philip Davali
King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway arrives at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The service is held to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Philip Davali
Credit: Philip Davali
Danish Queen Margrethe, together with guests, waves on departure with the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Danish Queen Margrethe, together with guests, waves on departure with the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Count Michael Ahlefeldt-Laurvig-Bille, Princess Alexandra of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and Princess Nathalie of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Philip Davali
Count Michael Ahlefeldt-Laurvig-Bille, Princess Alexandra of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and Princess Nathalie of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Philip Davali
Credit: Philip Davali
Iceland President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson and Eliza Jean Reid arrives at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral , Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Philip Davali
Iceland President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson and Eliza Jean Reid arrives at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral , Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Philip Davali
Credit: Philip Davali
King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Martin Sylvest
King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Martin Sylvest
Credit: Martin Sylvest
Danish Queen Margrethe arrives to luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Danish Queen Margrethe arrives to luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
King Harald V of Norway arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
King Harald V of Norway arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Prince Christian, from left, Crown Princess Mary, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine arrive at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Prince Christian, from left, Crown Princess Mary, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine arrive at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Princess Josephine of Denmark arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Princess Josephine of Denmark arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Prince Christian, from left, Crown Prince Mary and Prince Vincent arrive at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Prince Christian, from left, Crown Prince Mary and Prince Vincent arrive at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Prince Felix, Princess Marie, Prince Joachim, Princess Athena, Prince Henrik and Prince Nikolai at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Prince Felix, Princess Marie, Prince Joachim, Princess Athena, Prince Henrik and Prince Nikolai at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
King Carl Gustav XVI of Sweden arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
King Carl Gustav XVI of Sweden arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Queen Silvia of Sweden arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Queen Silvia of Sweden arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen