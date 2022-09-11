BreakingNews
FBI: Autistic Ohio teen missing from airport seen later at MARTA station
ajc logo
X

Scaled-down festivities in Denmark for queen's 50-year reign

Danish Queen Margrethe arrives to luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Danish Queen Margrethe arrives to luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

National & World News
40 minutes ago
Scaled-down celebrations are taking place in Denmark marking 50 years on the throne by Queen Margrethe, whose reign is now Europe’s longest following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

HELSINKI (AP) — Scaled-down celebrations took place Sunday in Denmark marking 50 years on the throne by Queen Margrethe, whose reign is now Europe’s longest following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Dampened celebrations were ordered Friday by the 82-year-old Margrethe — now also the only female monarch in the world — in respect for Britain’s late queen, who died Thursday at 96.

Margrethe asked her court to adjust Saturday’s and Sunday’s anniversary program at a short notice, cancelling — among other things — her appearance on the Amalienborg Palace balcony to greet throngs of well-wishers as well as a ride through the Danish capital of Copenhagen in a horse-drawn carriage.

Sunday’s events included a church service and a lunch hosted by Margrethe on board the Danish royal ship Dannebrog for the royal couples and presidents from the fellow Nordic countries of Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

A music and theater gala honoring the Danish monarch took place on Saturday evening and a gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace — the seat of the Danish Parliament — was taking place late Sunday.

Margrethe was proclaimed queen on Jan. 15, 1972, a day after her father King Frederik IX, died following a short illness.

The 50th anniversary jubilee for the Danish queen was initially scheduled for January but most events were canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

___

Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Combined ShapeCaption
Danish Queen Margrethe with the staff on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Danish Queen Margrethe with the staff on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
Danish Queen Margrethe with the staff on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
Danish Queen Margrethe, together with King Carl Gustav XVI of Sweden, waves on departure with the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Danish Queen Margrethe, together with King Carl Gustav XVI of Sweden, waves on departure with the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
Danish Queen Margrethe, together with King Carl Gustav XVI of Sweden, waves on departure with the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
King Carl Gustav XVI and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Philip Davali

King Carl Gustav XVI and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Philip Davali

Combined ShapeCaption
King Carl Gustav XVI and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Philip Davali

Credit: Philip Davali

Combined ShapeCaption
King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway arrives at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The service is held to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Philip Davali

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway arrives at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The service is held to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Philip Davali

Combined ShapeCaption
King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway arrives at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The service is held to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Philip Davali

Credit: Philip Davali

Combined ShapeCaption
Danish Queen Margrethe, together with guests, waves on departure with the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Danish Queen Margrethe, together with guests, waves on departure with the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
Danish Queen Margrethe, together with guests, waves on departure with the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
Count Michael Ahlefeldt-Laurvig-Bille, Princess Alexandra of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and Princess Nathalie of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Philip Davali

Count Michael Ahlefeldt-Laurvig-Bille, Princess Alexandra of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and Princess Nathalie of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Philip Davali

Combined ShapeCaption
Count Michael Ahlefeldt-Laurvig-Bille, Princess Alexandra of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and Princess Nathalie of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Philip Davali

Credit: Philip Davali

Combined ShapeCaption
Iceland President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson and Eliza Jean Reid arrives at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral , Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Philip Davali

Iceland President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson and Eliza Jean Reid arrives at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral , Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Philip Davali

Combined ShapeCaption
Iceland President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson and Eliza Jean Reid arrives at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral , Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Philip Davali

Credit: Philip Davali

Combined ShapeCaption
King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Martin Sylvest

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Martin Sylvest

Combined ShapeCaption
King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Martin Sylvest

Credit: Martin Sylvest

Combined ShapeCaption
Danish Queen Margrethe arrives to luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Danish Queen Margrethe arrives to luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
Danish Queen Margrethe arrives to luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
King Harald V of Norway arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

King Harald V of Norway arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
King Harald V of Norway arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
Prince Christian, from left, Crown Princess Mary, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine arrive at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Prince Christian, from left, Crown Princess Mary, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine arrive at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
Prince Christian, from left, Crown Princess Mary, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine arrive at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
Princess Josephine of Denmark arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Princess Josephine of Denmark arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
Princess Josephine of Denmark arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
Prince Christian, from left, Crown Prince Mary and Prince Vincent arrive at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Prince Christian, from left, Crown Prince Mary and Prince Vincent arrive at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
Prince Christian, from left, Crown Prince Mary and Prince Vincent arrive at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
Prince Felix, Princess Marie, Prince Joachim, Princess Athena, Prince Henrik and Prince Nikolai at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Prince Felix, Princess Marie, Prince Joachim, Princess Athena, Prince Henrik and Prince Nikolai at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
Prince Felix, Princess Marie, Prince Joachim, Princess Athena, Prince Henrik and Prince Nikolai at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
King Carl Gustav XVI of Sweden arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

King Carl Gustav XVI of Sweden arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
King Carl Gustav XVI of Sweden arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
Queen Silvia of Sweden arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Queen Silvia of Sweden arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined ShapeCaption
Queen Silvia of Sweden arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Editors' Picks
Kim Shanahan, who operates online store Gifts Fulfilled, stacks Get Well Soon boxes in her shop, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Berlin, Md. This is a fulfillment project for another company to create jobs at her company. (AP Photo/Todd Dudek)

Credit: Todd Dudek

As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back3h ago
(Casey Sykes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Casey Sykes

Football rankings: Cedartown, Early County move up to No. 1
3h ago
Atlanta officers, while investigating one shooting, were flagged down by a victim in another, separate nearby shooting Sunday morning, according to police.

Atlanta police at downtown shooting flagged down by victim in another case
1h ago
Zaccardi Dukes Jr., 17, died at the hospital after he was found shot Friday evening at a northwest Atlanta home, police said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

17-year-old boy fatally shot at NW Atlanta home
23h ago
Zaccardi Dukes Jr., 17, died at the hospital after he was found shot Friday evening at a northwest Atlanta home, police said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

17-year-old boy fatally shot at NW Atlanta home
23h ago
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football is part of political playbook this fall
30m ago
The Latest
Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out the fire after a Russian rocket attack hit an electric power station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have been completely de-energised in the rocket attack.(AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

Credit: Kostiantyn Liberov

Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
11m ago
Bears penalized for using towel on soggy field before FG try
17m ago
Poll: Social Democrats and populists do well in Swedish vote
22m ago
Featured
People gather at flowers and messages to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral
1h ago
AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
8h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top