Nation & World News

Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii crowned Miss USA after previous winner resigned, citing mental health

Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii has been crowned Miss USA 2023, more than a week after the previous titleholder resigned for mental health reasons
Updated 1 hour ago

HONOLULU (AP) — Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii was crowned Miss USA 2023, more than a week after the previous titleholder resigned for mental health reasons.

Born and raised on the island of Maui, Gankiewicz is a model who leads a female empowerment nonprofit organization. Gankiewicz, who was the first runner-up at the pageant last September, accepted the title on Wednesday during a special coronation attended by Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, Hawaii News Now reported. She will hold the title until August.

Miss USA 2024 is scheduled to take place from July 24 to Aug. 4.

Gankiewicz told KHON-TV she received backlash for deciding to take on the remainder of the title's term. "But I wanted people to know that I've taken this title because I feel like it is a responsibility and an opportunity to make a positive change from within, and I can only do that from inside the organization and not standing out," she said.

Gankiewicz replaces former Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt, a former Miss Utah who stepped aside May 6, citing her mental health. In a statement, Voigt thanked her fans and wrote, "Never compromise your physical and mental well-being.”

Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, also resigned her title within days of Voigt's resignation, dealing a shock to the Miss Universe Organization, which runs both pageants.

Srivastava, the former Miss New Jersey Teen USA, wrote in a statement that her "personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization."

In this image provided by the Office of Governor Josh Green, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green crowns Savannah Gankiewicz Miss USA 2023 on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Honolulu. Gankiewicz was crowned on Wednesday, more than a week after the previous titleholder resigned citing her mental health. (Office of Governor Josh Green, M.D. via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this image provided by the Office of Governor Josh Green, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green crowns Savannah Gankiewicz Miss USA 2023 on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Honolulu. Gankiewicz was crowned on Wednesday, more than a week after the previous titleholder resigned citing her mental health. (Office of Governor Josh Green, M.D. via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this image provided by the Office of Governor Josh Green, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green crowns Savannah Gankiewicz Miss USA 2023 on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Honolulu. Gankiewicz was crowned on Wednesday, more than a week after the previous titleholder resigned citing her mental health. (Office of Governor Josh Green, M.D. via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

A hot, damp summer is likely in store for Georgia. Here’s why55m ago

UPDATE
Atlanta officer arrested, accused of killing Lyft driver in Union City
1h ago

Credit: AP

Roger Fortson’s family demands justice as they prepare for his funeral

Georgia moves forward with plans for metro Atlanta toll lanes

Georgia moves forward with plans for metro Atlanta toll lanes

Credit: Family Photo

Fatal batting cage hit leads to lawsuit against Gainesville High staff
The Latest

Credit: AP

Key Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems is laying off 450 after production of troubled...
8m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street edges back from records after Dow briefly tops 40,000
9m ago
CANNES DIARY: Behind the scenes of the 2024 film festival
10m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

No Ronald Acuña Jr. or Austin Riley in Braves’ starting lineup Wednesday
Biden-Trump debate historic, the first of its kind in Georgia
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia