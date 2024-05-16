Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii crowned Miss USA after previous winner resigned, citing mental health

HONOLULU (AP) — Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii was crowned Miss USA 2023, more than a week after the previous titleholder resigned for mental health reasons.

Born and raised on the island of Maui, Gankiewicz is a model who leads a female empowerment nonprofit organization. Gankiewicz, who was the first runner-up at the pageant last September, accepted the title on Wednesday during a special coronation attended by Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, Hawaii News Now reported. She will hold the title until August.

Miss USA 2024 is scheduled to take place from July 24 to Aug. 4.