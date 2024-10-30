Saudi startup Riyadh Air orders 60 Airbus A321neo planes

PARIS (AP) — Saudi startup airline Riyadh Air has ordered 60 Airbus aircraft, the European aerospace manufacturer said Wednesday.

Riyadh Air plans to begin passenger flights next summer and has placed an order for 60 A321neo planes, the largest among Airbus’ best-selling A320neo family, the company said in a statement.

The creation of Riyadh Air by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund is part of a broader Saudi strategy to diversify its oil-based economy and boost tourism. Saudi Arabia hopes to become a global aviation hub and attract 100 million annual visitors by 2030.