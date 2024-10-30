Breaking: Water main break causes outages in Dunwoody; high school students relocated
Saudi startup Riyadh Air orders 60 Airbus A321neo planes

Saudi startup airline Riyadh Air has ordered 60 Airbus aircraft
FILE - An Air Transat Airbus A321neo approaches for landing in Lisbon during sunrise, on June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)

Updated 3 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Saudi startup airline Riyadh Air has ordered 60 Airbus aircraft, the European aerospace manufacturer said Wednesday.

Riyadh Air plans to begin passenger flights next summer and has placed an order for 60 A321neo planes, the largest among Airbus’ best-selling A320neo family, the company said in a statement.

The creation of Riyadh Air by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund is part of a broader Saudi strategy to diversify its oil-based economy and boost tourism. Saudi Arabia hopes to become a global aviation hub and attract 100 million annual visitors by 2030.

“This deal strongly reinforces the positive economic impact of Saudi Arabia’s newest airline on both a global and local scale to facilitate the fast-growing Saudi aviation ecosystem,” Tony Douglas, the CEO of Riyadh Air, was quoted saying in the Airbus statement.

Earlier this year, Riyadh Air and Delta Air Lines announced they had entered into a partnership with the goal of operating flights between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

The airline, along with Saudi Arabia's flag carrier, Saudia, announced in March last year a shared order for 78 jetliners from Boeing and options to buy 43 more.

