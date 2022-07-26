Saudi crown prince: First EU visit since Khashoggi killing

“I promise you that when I come to Greece, I'm not coming empty-handed. We have many issues that will be game-changers for both our countries and for the whole region,” Bin Salman was quoted as saying in a transcript of his remarks distributed to reporters by the government.

He said the two countries were working on a project that would make “Greece a hub for Europe in terms of hydrogen (fuel),” but gave no further details.

Journalists were not invited to attend the meetings and were given no opportunity to ask the visiting Saudi royal questions.

The two countries are also planning a data cable link worth a reported 800 million euros that would run under the Mediterranean Sea and be completed in 2025.

The Saudi Prince’s trip to Greece follows his meeting earlier with month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with President Joe Biden. Mitsotakis visited Saudi Arabia last October and met the crown prince who also later received visits from French President Emmanuel Macron and the outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Combined Shape Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman listen to the Greek national anthem prior to their meeting in Athens, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Bin Salman arrived in Greece Tuesday on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi that triggered widespread international condemnation. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Combined Shape Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman listen to the Greek national anthem prior to their meeting in Athens, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Bin Salman arrived in Greece Tuesday on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi that triggered widespread international condemnation. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Combined Shape Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prior to their meeting in Athens, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Bin Salman arrived in Greece Tuesday on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi that triggered widespread international condemnation. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Combined Shape Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prior to their meeting in Athens, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Bin Salman arrived in Greece Tuesday on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi that triggered widespread international condemnation. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Combined Shape Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman listen to the Greek national anthem prior to their meeting in Athens, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Bin Salman arrived in Greece Tuesday on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi that triggered widespread international condemnation. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Combined Shape Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman listen to the Greek national anthem prior to their meeting in Athens, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Bin Salman arrived in Greece Tuesday on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi that triggered widespread international condemnation. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Combined Shape Caption Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reviews the honour guard prior to his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in Athens, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Bin Salman arrived in Greece Tuesday on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi that triggered widespread international condemnation. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Combined Shape Caption Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reviews the honour guard prior to his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in Athens, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Bin Salman arrived in Greece Tuesday on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi that triggered widespread international condemnation. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Combined Shape Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, shows the way to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prior their meeting in Athens, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Bin Salman arrived in Greece Tuesday on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi that triggered widespread international condemnation. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Combined Shape Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, shows the way to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prior their meeting in Athens, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Bin Salman arrived in Greece Tuesday on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi that triggered widespread international condemnation. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Combined Shape Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a welcoming ceremony, in Athens, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is visiting Greece Tuesday on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis, Pool) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Combined Shape Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a welcoming ceremony, in Athens, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is visiting Greece Tuesday on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis, Pool) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Combined Shape Caption The Guards of honour stand prior to the meeting of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Athens, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is visiting Greece Tuesday on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Combined Shape Caption The Guards of honour stand prior to the meeting of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Athens, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is visiting Greece Tuesday on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris