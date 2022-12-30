ajc logo
X

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr signs Cristiano Ronaldo

National & World News
Updated 20 minutes ago
Saudi Arabian soccer club Al Nassr has announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, ending speculation about the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future

LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday in a groundbreaking deal for Middle Eastern soccer.

Al Nassr posted a picture on social media of the five-time Ballon d’Or holding up the team's jersey, with the club hailing the signing as “history in the making.”

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the club wrote.

It also gives the 37-year-old Ronaldo a massive payday in what could be the final contract of his career. Media reports have claimed the Portugal star could be earning up to $200 million a year from the deal.

While the signing is a massive boost for Middle Eastern soccer, it will also fuel the debate about Saudi Arabia using so-called “sportswashing” to boost the country's image internationally. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund owns Premier League team Newcastle, and the country is considering a bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Ronaldo had been a free agent after his contract was terminated by Manchester United following an explosive TV interview in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners. He is coming off a disappointing World Cup where he was benched in the knockout rounds and Portugal lost in the quarterfinals to Morocco.

He will now seemingly see out the last years of his career far away from the spotlight of top European soccer, as he is by far the biggest name to go play in the Saudi Arabian league.

Saudi Arabia earned its biggest international soccer win ever at the World Cup in Qatar last month when it beat eventual champion Argentina in its first group-stage game. But it failed to reach the knockout stages and the domestic league has few other stars and is not watched by a major international audience.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Jon Super

Credit: Jon Super

Credit: Jon Super

Credit: Jon Super

Credit: Jon Super

Credit: Jon Super

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There’s a reason for the Big Ten’s inferiority complex9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Rigorous practices precede Georgia Tech’s matchup with No. 13 Virginia
2h ago

Georgia Tech hires receivers coach, director of football operations

2022 AJC all-state football teams

2022 AJC all-state football teams

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Making the case for Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Nell Redmond

Maryland holds off No. 25 NC State in Duke's Mayo Bowl
10m ago
No. 14 Miami wins 9th straight, topping Notre Dame 76-65
17m ago
AG: Meadows won't face voter fraud charges in North Carolina
20m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC archives

OPINION: A New Year’s reading list through the legends of Atlanta
11h ago
Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
9h ago
EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s taxes?
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top