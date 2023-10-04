Saudi Arabia says it will maintain production cuts that have helped drive oil prices up

Saudi Arabia says it will maintain a production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of the year

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
14 minutes ago
X

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia on Wednesday confirmed that it will maintain a production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of the year.

The announcement could further prop up oil prices, which are hovering around $90 a barrel. Production cuts first announced by Saudi Arabia and Russia in July have driven up prices at the pump, enriched Moscow's war chest and complicated global efforts to bring down inflation.

The Saudi Energy Ministry reaffirmed that the cuts would continue through the end of the year in a brief statement posted on its website Wednesday attributed to “an official source.” It said the kingdom would continue to produce 9 million barrels per day in November and December.

“The source stated that this voluntary cut decision will be reviewed next month to consider deepening the cut or increasing production,” the statement said.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 41 cents to $89.23 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for December delivery rose 21 cents to $90.92 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia is counting on high oil prices to help fund Vision 2030, an ambitious plan by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to overhaul the economy, reduce the kingdom's dependence on oil and create jobs for young people.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia prison conditions at crisis level, protesters say14h ago

Credit: AP

TOP NATIONAL STORY
McCarthy ousted as U.S. House speaker; how Ga. reps voted
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Ga. election board votes down proposal for paper ballots in ballot secrecy
10h ago

Credit: omni hotel

NEDRA RHONE
OPINION: Clothes help close equity gaps for hotel workers
55m ago

Credit: omni hotel

NEDRA RHONE
OPINION: Clothes help close equity gaps for hotel workers
55m ago

Credit: Ric Watkins / AJC file images

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
COMING SOON: Atlanta’s rise in hip-hop explored in new AJC documentary
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Firefighters work until dawn to clear wreckage of bus crash that killed 21 people in...
12m ago
Stock market today: World shares are mostly lower, tracking a rates-driven tumble on Wall...
13m ago
Swedish media report that the winners of the Nobel Prize in chemistry may have been...
27m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How Georgia delegation voted on Speaker Kevin McCarthy ouster
12h ago
ATLANTA HALLOWEEN
Zombies and goblins and scares — oh my!
14h ago
Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top