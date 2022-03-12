Saudi Arabia says it has executed 81 convicts in single day

The total number of those put to death surpassed that of the January 1980 mass execution of those convicted of the seizure of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, which saw 63 people beheaded.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency announced Saturday's executions, saying they included those “convicted of various crimes, including the murdering of innocent men, women and children.” The kingdom also said some of those executed were members of al-Qaida, the Islamic State group and backers of Yemen's Houthi rebels.