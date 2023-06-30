BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on student debt ruling

Saturn's rings are glowing in Webb Space Telescope's latest cosmic shot

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MARCIA DUNN – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X
Saturn has a fresh new look thanks to NASA's Webb Space Telescope

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Saturn has a fresh new look thanks to NASA’s Webb Space Telescope.

The gas giant is dark in the latest photo by Webb, released Friday, but its rings are glowing.

Webb snapped the picture in the infrared last weekend. At this wavelength, the planet appears dark because sunlight is absorbed by methane in the atmosphere. But the icy rings remain bright.

Three of Saturn’s many moons also got caught on camera.

Scientists are thrilled with this latest shot, which captures Saturn's atmosphere in detail. They hope to uncover new ring structures as well as any new planets that might be lurking there.

“We look forward to digging into the deep exposures to see what discoveries may await," Matthew Tiscareno, a senior research scientist at the SETI Institute, said in a statement.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Supreme Court’s gay rights ruling echoes long-running Georgia debate32m ago

Brookhaven asks DeKalb County to put Toco Hill annexation up for vote
10m ago

IMPACT IN GA.: Supreme Court strikes down student loan forgiveness plan
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother arrested in death of child found decaying in DeKalb closet
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother arrested in death of child found decaying in DeKalb closet
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Zoo Atlanta closes early on the hottest day so far this summer
51m ago
The Latest
Recovering Titan with the Odysseus underwater robot was complex, dangerous, emotional
11m ago
Haze, heat and storms are dulling the start of summer in many parts of the US
12m ago
Congress demands info on security clearance suspension of Iran envoy
15m ago
Featured

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
6 tips for running in the AJC Peachtree’s famous heat and humidity
7h ago
End of an era: Bill Thorn has run in every AJC Peachtree Road Race, but not this year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top