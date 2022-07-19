ajc logo
X

SAS pilots reach agreement with management, end strike

National & World News
32 minutes ago
Scandinavian Airlines pilots in Sweden, Norway and Denmark have called off a strike that ran for 15 days and caused major disruption, after reaching an agreement with management

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Scandinavian Airlines pilots in Sweden, Norway and Denmark early Tuesday called off a strike that has been causing major disruption for 15 days after reaching a deal with management.

The carrier has said the strike has led to the cancellation of around half of all SAS scheduled flights and had impacted thousands of passengers per day.

SAS CEO Anko van der Werff said the parties had agreed on an agreement for the next five-and-a-half years that guarantees both cost savings and job security for the pilots.

“I am pleased to report that we now have come to an agreement with all four pilot unions for SAS Scandinavia and the strike has ended. Finally, we can resume normal operations and fly our customers on their much longed-for summer holidays. I deeply regret that so many of our passengers have been impacted by this strike,” van der Werff said in a statement,

Some 900 pilots walked out July 4, citing inadequate pay and working conditions and expressing dissatisfaction with the decision by the carrier to hire new pilots to fill vacancies at its subsidiary airlines, SAS Link and SAS Connect, rather than rehire former pilots who were laid off due to the pandemic.

“Pilots have secured an important breakthrough. Four hundred and fifty pilots who were laid off during the corona pandemic have been guaranteed re-employment and the pilot associations’ collective agreements will also apply to the new companies SAS Connect and SAS Link,” the pilot association SAS Pilot Group said in a statement.

SAS said the strike led to the cancellation of more than 3,700 flights, affecting more than 380,000 passengers, adding the walkout cost 100 million-130 million Swedish kronor ($9.5-12.3 million) per day in lost revenue and costs.

Editors' Picks
Search for Alaska grandma halted after toddler found in car12h ago
Ronald Acuña defeated by Pete Alonso in first round of Home Run Derby
7h ago
UK has warmest-ever night, braces for record-smashing heat
53m ago
Authorities in south China apologize over COVID-19 break-ins
1h ago
Authorities in south China apologize over COVID-19 break-ins
1h ago
Electric motorcycles flood Havana amid diesel shortages
4h ago
The Latest
Aviation faces hurdles to hit goals for cutting emissions
5m ago
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people
27m ago
Sri Lankan prime minister, 2 rivals in presidential race
39m ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top