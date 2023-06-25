X

Sarah, Duchess of York, undergoes surgery following breast cancer diagnosis

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

National & World News
19 minutes ago
Sarah, the Duchess of York, has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer

LONDON (AP) — Sarah, the Duchess of York, underwent surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a spokesperson.

The 63-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The surgery was a success and Sarah's prognosis is good, the duchess’s spokesperson said. She was released from King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Sunday to recuperate at home in Windsor.

Sarah, the former wife of Prince Andrew and the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, spoke about the diagnosis on her new podcast, “Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah," set to be released Monday. She recorded the segment before her operation.

Once a favorite target of Britain's tabloids, the former Sarah Ferguson has previously published her memoirs and authored a number of children’s books as well as a historical romance for adults.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Gridlock Guy: The void and rising road fatalities because of it8h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Off-duty Atlanta police officer shot while working security downtown, cops say
1h ago

Credit: Special Olympics Georgia

Cherokee kayaker earns silver medals at Special Olympics World Games
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia officials outraged over Neo-Nazi gathering outside Cobb synagogue
4h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia officials outraged over Neo-Nazi gathering outside Cobb synagogue
4h ago

Credit: For The Washington Post

When Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter stepped up to save a woman with depression
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Cardinals rally for 7-5 win over the Cubs to split London series
8m ago
Greece's conservative New Democracy party wins landslide election victory for second...
12m ago
At International African American Museum opening, a reclaiming of sacred ground for...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Carter Center Weekend, and its annual auction, makes first-ever Atlanta stop
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
With landmark CNN sign leaving, what should symbol of Atlanta be?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top