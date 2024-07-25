Saquon Barkley wants to move on from 'Hard Knocks' Giants life to fresh start with Eagles

Barkley’s ill-fated conversations with Giants general manager Joe Schoen, along with a pained reaction from team owner John Mara, and input from agent Ed Berry were all part of the series that detailed the running back’s departure after six seasons with New York.

Every made-for-TV show needs a shocking twist.

Here's one, unlike some reality stars, Barkley insisted on his first day at the Eagles' training camp he was portrayed fairly — even if the recorded call was a bit offsides.

“I didn’t watch too much of it,” Barkley said. “Give respect to ‘Hard Knocks.’ They did a really good job. I think it was unique to see how free agency is like in a building in the NFL for fans.”

The crucial scene, Schoen told Barkley the Giants would not make him an offer, nor stick the franchise tag on the No. 2 pick of the 2018 draft. Rather, the Giants would let Barkley test the free-agent market, a move that sent him to an NFC East rival.

“I’ll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia, I’ll tell you that,” Mara said to Schoen in the series “As I’ve told you, just being around enough players, he’s the most popular player we have, by far.”

Eagles fans agree the same might be true in Philly — Barkley practiced in front of fans shrieking in delight when he hit the field.

“Now, I’m ready to focus on what matters most and that’s being here with my teammates and getting better each day," he said.

Barkley signed a three-year deal for $26 million guaranteed and $37.75 million overall to join the Eagles, who made him the highest-paid running back in franchise history. Under general manager Howie Roseman, the Eagles generally have been loath to use high draft picks or valuable salary cap space on a running back.

Barkley was deemed a worthy exception.

The Eagles have had three players lead the team in rushing each of the last three years and declined to sign 2023 leader D’Andre Swift. Acquired by Philadelphia in a draft-day trade with Detroit last year, the 25-year-old Swift had his best season. He ran for a career-high 1,049 yards and five touchdowns and made his first Pro Bowl, but signed a three-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

The Eagles expect to use Barkley as a three-down workhorse they haven’t seen since LeSean McCoy’s heyday ended a decade ago. He played in 14 games last season, missing three because of a high ankle sprain. He ran for 962 yards and six touchdowns and had 41 catches, including four TDs.

Since joining the Giants, Barkley ran for 5,211 yards and 35 touchdowns. The former Penn State star also has 288 receptions for 2,100 yards and 12 TDs.

Barkley missed most of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL in the second week of the season. He struggled in 2021 but regained his form the following year, rushing for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns in helping the Giants get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Barkley has played in two postseason games, both in 2022.

Since 2001, NFL fans have kept “Hard Knocks” as much a staple of the season as a Thanksgiving game. The Giants’ edition covered a period from January to July, featuring their work in the NFL combine, free agency, the draft and minicamps. The show had focused on specific teams during summer training camps and the regular season. The Giants had never appeared on “Hard Knocks.”

Count Barkley as a fan of the show.

“They have control of the edits. They could have painted me to look really bad,” he said. “They kind of gave the truth. It’s kind of a unique way for fans to dive in and see it from that viewpoint.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP