Santos' game-ending FG ends Bears' skid versus winless Lions

On the next snap, Dalton converted third-and-4 with a 7-yard pass to Byrd. With only one timeout left, which first-year coach Dan Campbell used to get his disorganized defense set up, Dalton was able to kneel to run the clock down to 1 second before calling a timeout to set up Santos' third field goal.

Dalton finished 24 of 39 for 317 yards with a go-ahead, 17-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham late in the first half and an interception.

Jared Goff, returning from a one-game absence because of an oblique injury, was 21 of 25 for 171 with two touchdowns. Goff threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds on his first drive and a 17-yard pass to T.J. Hockenson late in the third that helped Detroit take a 14-13 lead that it simply failed to keep.

Dalton did not make many mistakes, but Detroit cornerback Amani Oruwariye took advantage of one of them when he stepped in front of a receiver to pick off a pass in the end zone late in the second quarter. Oruwariye provided some joy for Lions fans that need it, celebrating the interception by having his teammates sit in the end zone to be served imaginary food from the football.

Santos made his second field goal right before halftime to give the visitors a 13-7 lead.

INJURIES

Bears: Fields missed the game after injuring his ribs in Sunday's loss to Baltimore. ... WR Marquise Goodwin (foot), LBs Roquan Smith (hamstring) and Sam Kamara (concussion) left the game with injuries.

Lions: RB D’Andre Swift hurt his right shoulder in the second quarter and was not cleared to return, taking the offensively challenged team's best player off the field. ... CB Bobby Price (shoulder) and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shouler) were also injured during the game.

UP NEXT

Bears: Host Arizona on Dec. 5.

Lions: Host Minnesota on Dec. 5.

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage

Caption Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos is surrounded by teammates after kicking the game winning field goal with time expiring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Caption Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Caption Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson