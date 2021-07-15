Santiago 10-game suspension upheld for foreign substance

His suspension is with pay. Santiago’s contract calls for a $700,000 salary while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors.

Under a crackdown that started June 21, all pitchers are being checked by umpires during games for illicit grip aids and Santiago was examined as he exited in the fifth inning.

Crew chief Tom Hallion said then that Santiago was ejected for “having a foreign substance that was sticky on the inside palm of his glove.” The pitcher said what the umpires found was a combination of rosin and sweat.

Santiago started this season at Triple-A and made his big league season debut with the Mariners on June 1. He is 1-1 with a 3.33 ERA in 12 games.

Seattle is not be allowed to fill Santiago’s spot on its 26-man roster roster during a suspension and will play a man short while a penalty is served.

___

Caption Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais, left, listens to home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi about relief pitcher Hector Santiago, right, during the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh